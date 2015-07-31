 Top
    Quake 5.2 magnitude hits near Kerman, Iran

    Event epicenter was 59 km (37 miles) from Kerman

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ A moderate earthquake magnitude 5.2 (ml/mb) has occurred on Friday, 59 kilometers (37 miles) from Kerman in Iran, Report informs U.S. Geological Service said. 

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of 37.59 km (23 miles) below the earth’s surface. The temblor was reported at 14:36:35 / 2:36 pm (local time epicenter). Exact location, longitude 57.6472° East, latitude 30.0758° North, depth was 37.59 km.

    Event epicenter was 59 km (37 miles) from Kerman (c. 577 500 pop), 105 km (65 miles) from Bardsir (c. 37 200 pop). Nearest city/cities or towns, with min 5000 pop, to epicentrum was Bardsir, Kerman.

