    Putin to discuss US decision on Jerusalem with Mahmoud Abbas

    Palestinian leader intends to discuss situation in Near East

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas intends to visit Moscow in the first half of February.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said.

    He noted that Abbas wants to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss with him the issues of the regional agenda, situation in the Near East, including recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital by US President Donald Trump.

