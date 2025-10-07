Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Putin to attend CIS Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe on October 10, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov said, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "On Friday, October 10, our President will take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State," he noted.

    The official added that the summit will focus on strengthening trade and investment partnerships as well as enhancing security cooperation within the CIS framework.

    Putin MDB dövlət başçılarının Düşənbə sammitində iştirak edəcək
    Путин примет участие в саммите глав государств СНГ в Душанбе

