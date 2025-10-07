Putin to attend CIS Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe on October 10, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yuri Ushakov said, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

"On Friday, October 10, our President will take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State," he noted.

The official added that the summit will focus on strengthening trade and investment partnerships as well as enhancing security cooperation within the CIS framework.