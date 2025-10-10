Putin: Russia remains within agreements reached with US in Alaska

Russia remains committed to the Ukraine settlement agreements reached during the Alaska summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Tajikistan, according to Report.

"This is a complex issue that requires further consideration. But we remain committed to the discussion that took place in Anchorage. We are not changing anything for ourselves here – we believe that some further work is still needed on both sides. But overall, we remain committed to the Alaska agreements," he emphasized.

He noted that these are complex issues.

"We agreed with Donald (Trump, US President) that I, too, will need to think about it in Moscow, talk with our colleagues, and with our allies, and discuss this issue, and he told me the same thing. This is a complex issue that requires further consideration," Putin added.