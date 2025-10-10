Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Putin: Migrants in Russia must be law-abiding citizens

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 17:43
    Putin: Migrants in Russia must be law-abiding citizens

    Russia is interested in foreign labor, but migrants must be law-abiding citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Tajikistan.

    According to Report, Putin also added that migrants should be useful for the country.

    "We are interested, first, in having the workforce that our country needs, and second, in ensuring that these people live in decent conditions and comply with our laws and regulations," the president emphasized.

    "By the way, this is also related primarily to language," Putin added.

