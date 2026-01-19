Putin invited to join Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin says

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join a US-led Board of Peace for Gaza, the Kremlin said, Report informs via Sky News.

    The Russian leader is currently studying the proposal, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

    Russia's statement is understood to refer to the Board of Peace being set by the US to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza.

    US President Donald Trump is to chair the organization's "Executive Board", with other members thought to include Tony Blair.

    Peskov said President Putin had "received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join". "At the moment, we are studying all the details of this proposal and hope to have contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," he said.

