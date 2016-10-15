India's Goa hosts BRICS summit today

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, India hosts the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already arrived in India’s Goa state to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the meeting of the two leaders will take place shortly before the BRICS summit in Goa on October 15-16.

The leaders are expected to have a conversation in the narrow format, and then the talks will continue as part of delegations.

After talks the leaders will take part (in the mode of a video conference) in the ceremony to lay the foundation stones of the third and fourth units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

As regards topics for the leaders’ discussion, along with the bilateral agenda, the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and other countries, as well as the fight against terrorism. Besides, cooperation in the nuclear power sphere and military-technical cooperation will be also discussed.

A number of bilateral meetings of the BRICS presidents is set to take place on the sidelines of the Goa summit.

The leaders are expected to adopt the Goa declaration and activity plan.