Yerevan concerned about Iran crisis impact on regional economy

Armenia says the situation surrounding Iran is having a negative effect on the South Caucasus region, Arayik Harutyunyan, head of the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, said.

Report informs via Armenian media that he said a special working group has been established in Armenia to monitor the situation and minimize potential negative consequences for the country.

"What is happening in the region, located close to Armenia, is quite serious and is having, and will continue to have, a very negative impact on the development of the region," Harutyunyan noted.

He emphasized that Yerevan and Tehran maintain close ties, so the current escalation in the Middle East inevitably affects bilateral cooperation.

"We have fairly close cooperation across all sectors, and the current situation undoubtedly impacts these processes, particularly economically. We are, of course, doing everything possible to mitigate these consequences," he added.