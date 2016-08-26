 Top
    Putin and Erdogan discussed situation in Syria in telephone conversation

    The leaders had a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Syria

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed situation in Syria in a telephone conversation, Report informs referring to the Kremlin press service.

    "At the initiative of the Turkish side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The leaders had a detailed exchange of views on the situation in Syria. They noted the importance of joint efforts in the fight against terrorism ", - said in a statement.

