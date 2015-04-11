Putin ahead of all the world's leaders in ranking of the most influential people

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of all the world's leaders in the ranking of the 100 most influential people by the readers of US Time magazine.

Report informs referring Russian TASS agency, it was evidenced by the preliminary results of the online poll, which ended on Friday at 23:59.

Official results of the reader's vote will be announced on Monday, April 13 after the "Time" magazine will complete the final vote counting. The choice of the editorial board is scheduled to announce on April 16.

According to information posted on the website of the publication, the Russian head of state gains 6.9% of the vote, and continues to lead the rankings. Pope Francis is 10th with 1.5% of the vote, President Barack Obama is 11th (1.4% of the vote). At the same time, Korean President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn't even entered the top twenty, while gained only 0.9% of the vote.

Time Magazine has been published since 1923. Top 100 most influential people's ranking the magazine publishes since 1999.