Azerbaijan allocates nearly 2 billion manats for Karabakh and East Zangazur development in 9 months
Finance
- 29 October, 2026
- 11:42
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan allocated 1.7614 billion manats ($1.036 billion) for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur in January-September this year.
The Ministry of Finance told Report that 891.8 million manats ($524.6 million) was allocated for the construction and reconstruction of water supply, irrigation, heating, transport and utility infrastructure, while 692.5 million manats ($407.4 million) went towards social projects in education, healthcare and culture. Another 177.1 million manats ($104.2 million) was allocated for the construction and repair of defence, law enforcement and other facilities.
Azərbaycan 9 ayda Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura 2 milyard manata yaxın pul qoyub
Азербайджан за 9 мес. направил около 2 млрд манатов на развитие Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура
Latest News
12:30
Azerbaijan repays nearly 1.5B manats in debt in nine monthsFinance
12:30
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Hakan Fidan in AnkaraForeign policy
12:25
Photo
Wizz Air launches direct Baku–Bratislava flightsInfrastructure
12:20
Governor: CBA reduces its participation in Azerbaijan's interbank marketFinance
12:18
CBA official: Money supply growth in Azerbaijan isn't driving inflationFinance
12:15
Kyrgyzstan to host 62nd meeting of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly PolicyForeign policy
12:11
Kazakhstan elected new chair of CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly PolicyForeign policy
12:00
Eurasian Economic Commission working to establish common CIS commodity exchange marketFinance
11:56
PATA chief: Azerbaijan is an emerging tourist destination for Asian travellersTourism