Azerbaijan allocates nearly 2 billion manats for Karabakh and East Zangazur development in 9 months

Azerbaijan allocated 1.7614 billion manats ($1.036 billion) for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur in January-September this year.

The Ministry of Finance told Report that 891.8 million manats ($524.6 million) was allocated for the construction and reconstruction of water supply, irrigation, heating, transport and utility infrastructure, while 692.5 million manats ($407.4 million) went towards social projects in education, healthcare and culture. Another 177.1 million manats ($104.2 million) was allocated for the construction and repair of defence, law enforcement and other facilities.