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    Azerbaijan allocates nearly 2 billion manats for Karabakh and East Zangazur development in 9 months

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 11:42
    Azerbaijan allocates nearly 2 billion manats for Karabakh and East Zangazur development in 9 months

    Azerbaijan allocated 1.7614 billion manats ($1.036 billion) for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur in January-September this year.

    The Ministry of Finance told Report that 891.8 million manats ($524.6 million) was allocated for the construction and reconstruction of water supply, irrigation, heating, transport and utility infrastructure, while 692.5 million manats ($407.4 million) went towards social projects in education, healthcare and culture. Another 177.1 million manats ($104.2 million) was allocated for the construction and repair of defence, law enforcement and other facilities.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Karabakh East Zangazur
    Azərbaycan 9 ayda Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura 2 milyard manata yaxın pul qoyub
    Азербайджан за 9 мес. направил около 2 млрд манатов на развитие Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура
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