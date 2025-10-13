Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in Knesset

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 15:18
    Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in Knesset

    A provocation took place during the speech of US President Donald Trump at the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament).

    According to Report, Knesset members Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif were removed from the chamber after they raised a placard reading "Recognize Palestine" during Trump"s speech.

    Ayman Odeh is a lawmaker of Palestinian-Israeli origin, while Ofer Cassif represents the Communist party Hadash and is the only Jewish member of his parliamentary faction.

    After security swiftly escorted the protesters out of the hall, the US President continued his speech without further comment.

    Trump Knesset Trump Knesset Protest Ofer Cassif Ayman Odeh Israel Parliament Incident
    Video
    Trampın Knessetdəki çıxışı zamanı təxribat törədilib
    Video
    Во время выступления Трампа в Кнессете совершена провокация

    Latest News

    12:09

    Construction underway across 13,500 km² in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    12:07

    Ambassador in Baku: Venezuela committed to promoting peace and cooperation

    Foreign policy
    12:05

    Kazakhstan interested in long-term supplies of petroleum products from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    11:58

    Parviz Shahbazov: Transit of Kazakh oil via BTC may increase to 7 million tons by 2027

    Energy
    11:53

    Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission begins in Baku

    Business
    11:48

    UN official: Azerbaijan prioritizes education in its development agenda

    Education and science
    11:43

    Kazakhstan supports initiative to create Zangazur Corridor – Ministry of Transport

    Infrastructure
    11:42

    Masim Mammadov: Phase 1 of Lachin's reconstruction completed

    Infrastructure
    11:39

    62 foreign nationals to study in Azerbaijan under intergovernmental scholarship programs

    Education and science
    All News Feed