Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in Knesset

A provocation took place during the speech of US President Donald Trump at the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament).

According to Report, Knesset members Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif were removed from the chamber after they raised a placard reading "Recognize Palestine" during Trump"s speech.

Ayman Odeh is a lawmaker of Palestinian-Israeli origin, while Ofer Cassif represents the Communist party Hadash and is the only Jewish member of his parliamentary faction.

After security swiftly escorted the protesters out of the hall, the US President continued his speech without further comment.