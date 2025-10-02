Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Protesters storm Tesla dealership in Paris with flares

    02 October, 2025
    Protesters against the government's proposed austerity measures and rising prices have stormed a Tesla dealership with flares, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    A group of approximately 150 people reportedly gathered near the Gare de Lyon a couple of hours before the main protest.

    Then, about two dozen protesters went inside, where they loudly chanted "We hate billionaires" and waved flags. Some remained outside, lighting flares, the smoke from which filled the dealership.

    Mass protests by major trade unions are underway in France, demanding clear answers from the government regarding budget policy. According to unions, up to 250 different protests are expected across the country, with up to 350,000 people participating.

    В Париже протестующие ворвались с файерами в автосалон Tesla

