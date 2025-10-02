Protesters storm Tesla dealership in Paris with flares
- 02 October, 2025
- 17:03
Protesters against the government's proposed austerity measures and rising prices have stormed a Tesla dealership with flares, Report informs referring to foreign media.
A group of approximately 150 people reportedly gathered near the Gare de Lyon a couple of hours before the main protest.
Then, about two dozen protesters went inside, where they loudly chanted "We hate billionaires" and waved flags. Some remained outside, lighting flares, the smoke from which filled the dealership.
Mass protests by major trade unions are underway in France, demanding clear answers from the government regarding budget policy. According to unions, up to 250 different protests are expected across the country, with up to 350,000 people participating.
