    Protesters clash, police use pepper spray at 'Reclaim Australia' rally

    Hundreds of protesters from opposing groups joined the rally

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of protesters from opposing groups—the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Reclaim Australia and United Patriots Front, and the anti-racism groups Coalition Against Racism and No Room For Racism have clashed at a demonstration in Melbourne today, as police used pepper spray on protesters to disperse crowds. 

    While the initial Reclaim Australia protest near Parliament House attracted only a few dozen protesters this morning, numbers escalated with the addition of United Patriots Front protesters. 

    According to the information, some protesters broke police barriers separating the two groups, with authorities then deploying capsicum spray to ebb the scuffle. 

