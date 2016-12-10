Process of demobilization of FARC rebels started in Colombia

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ The process of demobilization of FARCrebels included in list of terrorist organizations by United States, European Union and several other countries started in Colombia.

Report informs citing the Euronews, Dozens of FARC rebels have gathered in Colombia ahead of handing in their weapons, in what is seen as a first critical step in implementing the peace deal.

They joined together in the northern region of Cesar, under the watchful eye of United Nations observers and government representatives.

The group was due to head to a transition area, where they will live up to six months, with the handover of weapons expected to be completed by 30 April, 2017.