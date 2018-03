Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections in Uzbekistan will be held on December 4. Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

Acting President of Uzbekistan is Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Died of a stroke, the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov was buried on September 3 in Samarkand.