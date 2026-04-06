Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 20:46
    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll, US President Donald Trump said that if the choice were up to him, he would take the oil from Iran, adding that the American public doesn't want the US military to remain in the country, Report informs referring to NBC News.

    "If I had my choice, what would I like to do? Take the oil, because it's there for the taking. There's not a thing they can do about it," the president said. "Unfortunately, the American people would like to see us come home. If it were up to me, I take the oil, I keep the oil, I would make plenty of money, and I'd also take care of the people of Iran much better than they've been taken care of."

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp neft və pula görə İranla müharibəni davam etdirmək istədiyini açıqlayıb
    Трамп заявил, что хотел бы продолжить войну с Ираном ради "нефти и кучи денег"

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