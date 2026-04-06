Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 20:32
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to Georgia on April 6, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia
    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Ilham Aliyev Irakli Kobakhidze Azerbaijan Georgia State visit
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyevin Gürcüstana dövlət səfəri başa çatıb
    Photo
    Завершился государственный визит президента Ильхама Алиева в Грузию

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