President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 20:32
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to Georgia on April 6, Report informs.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.
Latest News
21:39
Azerbaijan boosts fertilizer imports from Georgia 16 timesAIC
21:23
Photo
Sultan Raev: 1926 Baku congress pivotal for Turkic unityForeign policy
21:08
Iran begins assessing war-related damagesRegion
20:59
Video
Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharplyRegion
20:46
Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'Other countries
20:32
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to GeorgiaForeign policy
20:15
Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with BakuForeign policy
19:53
IDF strikes three Tehran airportsOther countries
19:35