Police: Man rammed in pedestrians in Melbourne was mentally ill

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The man rammed pedestrians in Melbourne has history of mental health issue.

Report informs citing the Australian police.

An Australian citizen of Afghan descent drove Suzuki himself and vehicle collided with pedestrians on Flinders Street at high speed.

The driver and the police officer who arrested him have both been taken to hospital. He also has a history of drug use and was on file with law enforcement agencies.

Police say no evidence of terror link.

Notably, 19 people were injured as a result, some in serious condition.