 Top
    Close photo mode

    Police: Man rammed in pedestrians in Melbourne was mentally ill

    Police say no evidence of terror link

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The man rammed pedestrians in Melbourne has history of mental health issue.

    Report informs citing  the Australian police.

    An Australian citizen of Afghan descent drove Suzuki himself and vehicle collided with pedestrians on Flinders Street at high speed.

    The driver and the police officer who arrested him have both been taken to hospital. He also has a history of drug use and was on file with law enforcement agencies.

    Police say no evidence of terror link.

    Notably, 19 people were injured as a result, some in serious condition. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi