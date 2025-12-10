Poland weighs donating MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone tech

Poland's military command says it is considering donating its remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of a potential technology swap that would give Warsaw access to Ukrainian drone and missile innovations, Report informs via Kyiv Post.

The Polish armed forces' General Staff said on Tuesday that "talks are underway," noting that the aging Soviet-era aircraft are nearing the end of their operational life and will not be modernized.

No final decision has been made, officials stressed.

"The donation of the aircraft would be part of the alliance's policy of supporting Ukraine and maintaining security on NATO's eastern flank," the General Staff wrote on X.

Poland plans to rely on US-made F-16s and South Korean FA-50s to fill the gap in its air fleet if the MiG-29s are transferred.

In return, the statement said, Ukraine could share selected drone and missile technologies as part of a joint effort to develop new defense capabilities.

The aim is "not only to compensate for equipment, but above all to acquire and jointly develop defense and industrial competences."

Ukraine currently operates around 40 MiG-29s, according to the Polish state news agency PAP. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Kyiv has already received 14 MiG-29s from Poland and 13 from Slovakia.

Ukraine has rapidly expanded its domestic arms industry during the war. With several key Western allies – including the US – reluctant to provide long-range missiles, Kyiv has stepped up its own production, manufacturing thousands of drones each month and developing new long-range strike systems.