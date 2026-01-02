Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana

    Other countries
    • 02 January, 2026
    • 11:31
    Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana

    Videos and photos of the incident at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana support the version that firework sparkers may cause fire, Swiss newspaper Blick noted, Report informs.

    Photos and videos at the disposal of the news outlet show a large group of people celebrating at the bar. Several people hold large champagne bottles over their heads, with firework sparkers attached to them. Sparks reached ceiling at a certain point of time and sound-proof acoustic panels caught fire.

    Such panels "are often made of easily inflammable plastics that very quickly catch fire from sparks or hot particles," the newspaper said.

    The fire occurred at night of January 1 in Le Constellation lounge at the popular alpine ski resort Crans-Montana. Police authorities confirmed about 40 people died and 115 were injured. The version of the terrorist act is excluded. According to different versions, holiday candles or firecrackers might cause the fire.

    Crans-Montana fireworks Switzerland
    İtaliya səfiri İsveçrədə bardakı yanğına fişəngin səbəb olduğunu ehtimal edir
    Посол Италии назвал петарду возможной причиной пожара в баре в Швейцарии

    Latest News

    12:15

    More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns

    Other countries
    11:52

    Ukraine, Moldova enter EU's single mobile roaming zone

    Other countries
    11:35

    Hikmat Hajiyev: 'We have full support of Trump administration'

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana

    Other countries
    11:05

    Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with US — Maduro

    Other countries
    10:50

    Africa to become world leader in economic growth in 2026 — IMF

    Other countries
    10:29

    Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of Switzerland

    Foreign policy
    10:13

    Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Ukraine's security council secretary Umerov in Ankara

    Region
    10:04

    Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepens

    Other countries
    All News Feed