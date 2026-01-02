Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana

Videos and photos of the incident at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana support the version that firework sparkers may cause fire, Swiss newspaper Blick noted, Report informs.

Photos and videos at the disposal of the news outlet show a large group of people celebrating at the bar. Several people hold large champagne bottles over their heads, with firework sparkers attached to them. Sparks reached ceiling at a certain point of time and sound-proof acoustic panels caught fire.

Such panels "are often made of easily inflammable plastics that very quickly catch fire from sparks or hot particles," the newspaper said.

The fire occurred at night of January 1 in Le Constellation lounge at the popular alpine ski resort Crans-Montana. Police authorities confirmed about 40 people died and 115 were injured. The version of the terrorist act is excluded. According to different versions, holiday candles or firecrackers might cause the fire.