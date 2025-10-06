Pharaonic painting missing from famed Saqqara necropolis, Egypt says

Egypt says a limestone pharaonic painting has gone missing from the famed Saqqara necropolis, becoming the latest artifact to disappear in a country known for its rich and lengthy history, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

The painting was in the tomb of Khentika in the Saqqara necropolis outside Cairo, says Mohamed Ismail, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. The tomb was found in the 1950s and hasn't been opened since 2019.

Prosecutors are investigating the circumstances of the painting's disappearance, he says, without giving further details.

According to Egyptian media, the painting exhibited the ancient Egyptian calendar that divided the year into three seasons, mirroring the Nile River's ebb and flow. It included the flooding season, Akhet, the planting season, Proyat, and the harvest season, Shomu.

The tomb dates to the sixth dynasty of the ancient Old Kingdom - roughly from around 2700 B.C. to 2200 B.C.

The Cairo 24 news outlet reports that a British mission working in the tomb discovered the painting was missing in May.

The tomb is one of the few in ancient Egypt to have a curse inscribed on its facade warning intruders they could face divine punishment, according to British Egyptologist Harry James, who co-authored a research paper on the tomb in the 1950s.

The Saqqara site is part of a sprawling necropolis at Egypt's ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids, the step pyramid of Djoser, as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh.

Sunday's announcement comes less than a month after an ancient pharaoh's bracelet was stolen from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo and melted for its gold.