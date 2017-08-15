Pentagon: two U.S. servicemen killed in Iraq due to erratic shelling

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Department of Defense has reported that two American servicemen have been killed in Iraq as a result of the accidental artillery shelling.

Report informs citing Reuters, official representative of the Pentagon Robert Manning said.

“The artillery system was shelling in response to the mortar fire by ISIL. At that moment, a mistake occurred; seven people were injured,” he noted.

The Pentagon has not clarified the reason of the mistake.

The statement of the U.S. Department of Defense also reads that Brooklyn native, the state of New York, sergeant Roshain Brooks and sergeant Allen Stigler Jr. from Arlington, the state of Texas, have lost their lives. Both servicemen were members of the 82nd Airborne Division of Parachutists.

It was earlier reported that two U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq, and 5 servicemen injured.