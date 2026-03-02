Pentagon: 3 American fighter jets shot down by Kuwait by accident

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 16:00
    Three American F-15E fighter jets, flying missions in support of operations against Iran, were accidentally shot down by Kuwaiti air defense systems, Report informs referring to the Pentagon.

    Three American F-15E Strike Eagle fighter bombers, flying missions as part of Operation Epic Fury, were shot down over Kuwait, apparently by friendly fire. During active combat operations-including intercepting attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones-the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly hit by Kuwaiti air defense systems, the statement read.

    All six crew members ejected and were successfully evacuated. Their condition is stable. Kuwait officially acknowledged the incident and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

    Pentaqon: ABŞ-yə məxsus üç qırıcı Küveyt üzərində təsadüfən vurulub
    Пентагон: Три американских истребителя сбиты Кувейтом случайно

