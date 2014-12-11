Palestinian Ambassador to Azerbaijan comments on minister's murder

Baku. 11 December.REPORT.AZ/ Palestinian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nasir Abdul Karim commented on the accident of Palestinian Minister Ziad Abu Ein's murder by the soldier of the Israeli army during a West Bank protest yesterday.

Ambassador said to Report that the accident occurred yesterday is new countenance of non-humanity of the Israeli occupation and the Israeli government's radicalism.

"This government uses all means that damage the prospects of peace based on the principles of international law and justice maximally. Minister Ziad Abu Ein attended in a peaceful protest for the cultivation of olive trees in "Turmusayya" settlement in the territory confiscated and illegally settled in the north of Ramallah. Thus, the occupying forces bestially injured his stomach by throwing tear gas," the ambassador stated.

N.A.Karim also added that the international community must stop double standards and recognize the Palestinian state and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should provide his government with sanctions for forcing to choose a just peace instead of the oppressive occupation.

"The last words of Z.A.Ein were - the Israeli army is the occupation army and this terrorist army is carrying out a repression against our peoples. They implement the terror against us in our land and encroach on us. This terrorist army carries out repression against our people."

The ambassador noted that the countries that make up the 4th Geneva agreement should implement the work of the contract in Palestinian state to protect the Palestinian people and ensure Israel to judge and should not shun from the results of their work.

On December 10, Israeli soldier shot the Palestinian Cabinet Minister Ziyad Abu Ein during a peaceful protest in the West Bank of Palestine. As the result, the minister died due to his injures while being hospitalized.