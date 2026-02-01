Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Pakistani military kills 145 militants in Balochistan operation

    • 01 February, 2026
    • 13:47
    Pakistani military kills 145 militants in Balochistan operation

    Pakistani security forces have killed 145 militants in Balochistan over nearly two days of operations, officials said.

    According to Report, citing Reuters, a spokesperson for the southwestern province confirmed the figures.

    The raids follow one of the deadliest waves of terrorist violence in Balochistan in recent years.

    Earlier, the Balochistan Liberation Army separatist group claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks across the province, which left more than 80 people dead.

    Пакистанские военные ликвидировали 145 террористов в Белуджистане

