    NYT: Concessions in Donbas won't stop Russia, could enable deeper invasion of Ukraine

    • 01 February, 2026
    • 13:35
    NYT: Concessions in Donbas won't stop Russia, could enable deeper invasion of Ukraine

    Any concessions in the Donbas region as part of a peace deal are unlikely to end the war, experts warn, and could instead give Russia time to prepare for a larger-scale offensive deeper into Ukraine.

    According to Report, citing RBC-Ukraine and The New York Times, analysts caution that Russia's persistent demand for full control over Donetsk may not simply be an effort to "save face."

    Experts say that surrendering cities like Sloviansk and Kramatorsk would strip Kyiv of one of its strongest defensive lines in eastern Ukraine.

    The remaining Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk are among the most fortified areas of the front, with defensive structures built as far back as 2014, long before Russia's full-scale invasion, the report notes.

    Analysts argue that if a US-proposed peace plan collapses after such territorial concessions-a scenario many see as realistic-Russia could find itself in an ideal strategic position to launch a renewed offensive into a weakened Ukraine.

    Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the US discussed the issue during talks in Abu Dhabi on January 23–24. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later stressed that the territorial question, particularly concerning Donbas, is a key issue that cannot be resolved solely by technical teams without the involvement of national leaders.

    Reports indicate that during the UAE meeting, Ukraine and the US also discussed deploying neutral peacekeeping forces to the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk.

