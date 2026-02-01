Juventus set to sign Nice winger Jérémie Boga
Football
- 01 February, 2026
- 14:14
Jérémie Boga is set to continue his career at Juventus, with the Italian club agreeing a move for the winger from French side Nice.
According to Report, citing transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old has traveled to Turin to undergo a medical examination before signing an official contract.
Boga previously played in Italy with Atalanta and Sassuolo. This season in Ligue 1, he has made 14 appearances for Nice, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
