Six killed in another serious traffic accident in Antalya, Türkiye
- 01 February, 2026
- 14:02
Six people were killed and six others injured in a traffic accident on the Antalya–Isparta highway in Türkiye, authorities said.
According to Report, citing Haber Global, the crash involved a collision between two vehicles.
Emergency medical teams and gendarmerie units were dispatched to the scene. The injured were taken to hospital, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
The incident marks the second deadly traffic accident in Antalya province on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a passenger bus plunged into a ravine, killing eight people and injuring 26 others.
