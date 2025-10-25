Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Pakistani, Afghan officials in Türkiye for second round of talks after deadly clashes

    Pakistani and Afghan officials are in Türkiye to hold a second round of negotiations on Saturday, officials said, after recent fighting between the neighbors killed dozens of people on both sides, Report informs via Arab News.

    The neighbors are embroiled in a bitter security row that has become increasingly violent, with each side saying they were responding to aggression from the other.

    Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militant groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), that cross the border for attacks, a charge the country's Taliban rulers reject.

    Last weekend, Qatar and Türkiye mediated a ceasefire to pause the hostilities. The truce has largely held, although the countries" border remains closed except for Afghan refugees leaving Pakistan.

    The Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Deputy Interior Minister Hajji Najib was leading the delegation heading to Istanbul.

    "The remaining issues will be discussed at this meeting," he said, without giving more details.

    The Pakistani side did not provide information about the composition of the delegation.

    KİV: Əfqanıstan və Pakistan nümayəndələri İstanbulda danışıqlar aparır
    СМИ: Представители Афганистана и Пакистана проводят переговоры в Стамбуле

