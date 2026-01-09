First 89 families relocated to four villages of Aghdara
Domestic policy
- 09 January, 2026
- 13:34
For the first time, 89 families, totaling 337 people, have been resettled in the villages of Ashagi Oratagh, Heyvali, Chapar, and Childiran in Aghdara.
According to a Report, 31 families (119 people) were moved to Ashagi Oratagh, 19 families (74 people) to Heyvali, 26 families (96 people) to Chapar, and 13 families (48 people) to Childiran.
Overall, the total number of residents settled in the Agdara district now stands at 2,663 people, representing 714 families.
