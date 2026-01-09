UN: Azerbaijan's economy to grow 2.7% in 2026

The UN expects Azerbaijan's economic growth at 2.7% in 2026, Report informs referring to the UN.

The country's GDP growth will be 2.6% in 2027.

According to the UN, the country's economy grew by 1.6% in 2025.

Economic growth in 2026 will accelerate due to increased production and exports of natural gas, as well as further growth in the non-oil and gas sector, the UN noted.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy forecasts GDP growth of 2.9% in 2026 and 3.3% in 2027.

Forecasts from international rating agencies vary: S&P Global expects growth at 2% in 2026, Fitch Ratings at 2.5%, and Moody's at 2.5%.

The Asian Development Bank forecasts economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2026 at 2%, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development at 2.5%, and the World Bank at 2.4%.