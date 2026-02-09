Boat capsizes off Libyan coast, 53 migrants dead or missing
- 09 February, 2026
- 14:19
A rubber boat carrying 55 migrants capsized off the coast of Libya, leaving 53 people, including two infants, dead or missing.
According to Report, citing the International Organization for Migration, the vessel overturned on February 6 north of Zuwara, Libya. During a search-and-rescue operation conducted by Libyan authorities, two Nigerian women were rescued.
The International Organization for Migration reported that in January alone, at least 375 migrants were killed or went missing as a result of numerous "invisible" shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean amid extreme weather conditions.
