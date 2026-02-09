Azerbaijan, Luxembourg explore cooperation in financial sector
Finance
- 09 February, 2026
- 13:50
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Luxembourg's Financial Technology Transfer Agency (ATTF) discussed future cooperation opportunities during the ATTF delegation's visit to Baku, Report informs, citing the CBA.
CBA Executive Director Shahin Mahmudzada met with the ATTF delegation.
The delegation also held meetings with the Azerbaijan Banks Association, Azerbaijan Insurers Association, Azerbaijan Microfinance Association, and Azerbaijan Fintech Association, as well as representatives of banks' training and development departments.
The discussions focused on feedback regarding training programs organized with ATTF's support, identifying current training needs, and exchanging views on potential areas of future cooperation.
