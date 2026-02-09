Russia not involved in TRIPP project, says Armenian minister

Russia's participation in the TRIPP project is not planned, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan stated today, Report informs via News.am.

"The project involves only two parties – the United States and Armenia," the minister emphasized when asked about the possibility of Russia joining.

Speaking about TRIPP, Papoyan said that the project has already been launched and "it is now impossible to stop it."

The minister also addressed a current issue for Armenia – the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance to Yerevan.

He noted that during the visit, the previously signed executive order by US President Donald Trump on potential customs tariffs for all countries trading with Iran would be discussed.

"Last year, our exports to the US amounted to approximately $50 million, and these products would lose competitiveness if the customs tariff rises from 10 to 25 percent. But, at least, I learned about this from the press; the Ministry of Economy has received no official communication from the US. All issues will be discussed with Vance. I assure you, there are more important and interesting topics on the agenda," Papoyan said.

The minister also stressed that no anti-Iranian issues are included on the agenda of Vance's visit.