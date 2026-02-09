Media: Ukraine to ask EU for additional Patriot, NASAMS

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ukraine will request additional air defense missile systems, including Patriot and NASAMS, during a meeting with EU defense ministers in Brussels on February 11, Report informs referring to Politico.

    There's just one item on the agenda when the EU's defense ministers gather in Brussels for a Foreign Affairs Council: support for Ukraine.

    Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who was appointed last month after serving as the minister of digital transformation, is set to attend and brief the bloc's defense chiefs on his country's "most burning" needs as it approaches the four-year mark of Russia's full-scale invasion, a European official with knowledge of the meeting told POLITICO. The official was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks.

    Fedorov is likely to request additional air defense missile systems, including Patriots and NASAMS, which have long been at the top of Kyiv's wish list. The meeting will also discuss "cooperation in defense innovation," which is code for drones and other new military technology.

    KİV: Ukrayna Aİ-dən əlavə raket kompleksləri istəyəcək
    СМИ: Украина попросит у ЕС дополнительные Patriot и NASAMS

