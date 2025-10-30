Pakistan agrees to resume talks with Afghan Taliban in Istanbul

Pakistan has agreed to resume the dialogue process with the Afghan Taliban in Istanbul, Türkiye, following a request from the Afghan Taliban and the host country, Pakistani security sources told Xinhua on Thursday, Report informs.

The sources said the Pakistani delegation, which was earlier scheduled to depart, will now stay in Istanbul to continue the discussions.

"It has been decided to resume the negotiation process to give peace another chance," one source said.

The upcoming round of talks will focus on Pakistan's core demand that Afghanistan take clear, verifiable, and effective action against terrorist groups operating from its soil, the sources added.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Wednesday that the latest round of Pakistan-Afghanistan dialogue held in Istanbul "failed to bring about any workable solution."