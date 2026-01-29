Over 70 dead amid massive winter storm in US

People across the eastern United States are bracing for the threat of another winter storm this weekend as a major portion of the country was still dealing with snow and frigid temperatures on Wednesday from the weekend's deadly storm, Report informs via NBC News.

At least 73 people have died as a result of the monster winter storm that swept the country last weekend, including three boys who drowned in Texas after they fell through ice.

The storm left snow and ice in its wake, along with a deep freeze hovering over parts of the country. As of Wednesday afternoon, 69 million people remained under cold weather alerts. In the East, the bitter cold was expected to linger into next week.

In Chicago, wind chills early Wednesday made the temperature feel like minus 14 degrees Fahrenheit. In Cleveland, it felt like minus 11; in New York City, it felt like 15; in Nashville, Tennessee, it felt like 19; and in Dallas, it felt like 22. Even in Tampa, Florida, people felt the cold, with a wind chill of 34.

Meanwhile, both Tennessee and Mississippi had more than 100,000 customers without power.