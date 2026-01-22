Over 50 countries to join Board of Peace
More than 50 countries will become members of the Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump told journalists after the conclusion of the ceremony establishing the organization, Report informs.
"There are more than 50 of them," he said.
The signing ceremony of the charter of the Board of Peace, initiated by Trump, was held in Davos today.
