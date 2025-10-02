Orban interrupts Tusk at EPC summit: EU stronger than Russia, shouldn't fear Moscow

The EU shouldn't fear Russia because it is economically stronger, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.

"We are stronger than Russia. Let's make some comparisons and draw conclusions based on the facts: the EU has a population of over 400 million, compared to Russia's 130 million. Look at our GDP figures and compare them with Russia. Why are we afraid? We are stronger. The question is whether we have the leadership to stand together and jointly defend our interests," Orban said, interrupting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's conversation with journalists.

Continuing the conversation, Tusk noted: "I think it's clear to everyone whose side Viktor Orban is on-unfortunately. But that didn't prevent us from having a normal conversation. I try to conduct dialogue with our partners in Europe in a civilized manner and know how to control my emotions."