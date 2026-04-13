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    Orban accepts his party's defeat in Hungarian parliamentary elections

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    • 13 April, 2026
    • 09:19
    Orban accepts his party's defeat in Hungarian parliamentary elections

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accepted the defeat of his party Fidesz in the parliamentary elections, Report informs.

    Orbán announced that the ruling political force had lost based on the voting results.

    After processing 53.45% of the votes, Tisza is preliminarily leading in Hungary's parliamentary elections, gaining 136 seats in parliament out of 199. The Fidesz – "Christian Democratic People's Party alliance is receiving 56 seats, while the far-right Our Homeland has seven seats.

    Orbán also congratulated the leader of the opposition party Tisza, Péter Magyar, on his victory in the parliamentary elections without waiting for the vote count to be completed.

    Magyar announced this on his Facebook page.

    "Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has just congratulated us on our victory by phone," he wrote.

    A record voter turnout in the country's history was registered in Hungary's parliamentary elections.

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