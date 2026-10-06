OpenAI in talks with UAE investment funds to raise up to $10 billion
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- 06 October, 2026
- 09:35
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OpenAI is in talks with investment funds from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in a new funding round worth at least $30 billion.
According to Report, citing Bloomberg, UAE investors are discussing the possibility of forming a partnership to jointly invest in OpenAI.
According to sources cited by the agency, the total potential investment from UAE funds could reach $10 billion.
US investment firm BlackRock is also considering joining the funding round.
Bloomberg previously reported that OpenAI expects to raise at least $30 billion, which would bring the company's valuation to approximately $1.4 trillion.
"OpenAI" BƏƏ fondları ilə 10 mlrd dollara qədər vəsait cəlb etmək üçün danışıqlar aparır
Bloomberg: OpenAI ведет переговоры с фондами ОАЭ о привлечении до $10 млрд
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