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    OpenAI in talks with UAE investment funds to raise up to $10 billion

    Other countries
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 09:35
    OpenAI in talks with UAE investment funds to raise up to $10 billion

    OpenAI is in talks with investment funds from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in a new funding round worth at least $30 billion.

    According to Report, citing Bloomberg, UAE investors are discussing the possibility of forming a partnership to jointly invest in OpenAI.

    According to sources cited by the agency, the total potential investment from UAE funds could reach $10 billion.

    US investment firm BlackRock is also considering joining the funding round.

    Bloomberg previously reported that OpenAI expects to raise at least $30 billion, which would bring the company's valuation to approximately $1.4 trillion.

    Investments OpenAI United Arab Emirates (UAE)
    "OpenAI" BƏƏ fondları ilə 10 mlrd dollara qədər vəsait cəlb etmək üçün danışıqlar aparır
    Bloomberg: OpenAI ведет переговоры с фондами ОАЭ о привлечении до $10 млрд
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