 Top
    Close photo mode

    One police officer killed, another injured in US shooting

    US President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences

    Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ A Florida officer was shot dead and another one critically injured in Kissimmee while two others were hurt by gunfire in a separate incident in the state.

    Report informs citing TASS, local authorities say.

    "Officer Matthew Baxter died of injuries and Sgt. Sam Howard is in critical condition", Kissimmee Police said.

    Police arrested three people following the shooting, and are searching for a fourth person.

    US President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi