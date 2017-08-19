One police officer killed, another injured in US shooting

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ A Florida officer was shot dead and another one critically injured in Kissimmee while two others were hurt by gunfire in a separate incident in the state.

Report informs citing TASS, local authorities say.

"Officer Matthew Baxter died of injuries and Sgt. Sam Howard is in critical condition", Kissimmee Police said.

Police arrested three people following the shooting, and are searching for a fourth person.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences.