One person killed in missile attack in the United Arab Emirates

    • 28 February, 2026
    • 14:33
    One person has been killed in the UAE as a result of an Iranian missile attack, Report informs via Gulf News.

    The UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed that air defense systems were activated to repel the missile attack from Iran.

    According to the ministry"s statement, Tehran used ballistic missiles. The aerial targets were intercepted; however, debris fell in residential areas, causing damage. One person was killed as a result of falling debris.

