One injured in shooting near White House

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ During shooting in the US capital, near the White House, one person injured.

Report informs, The Washington Post electronic version declares.

According to the information, armed man, shot by the Secret Service agent at the checkpoint near the White House, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Obama was golfing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. But Vice President Joe Biden was in the complex at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the scene. Snipers were seen on the roof of the building minutes after the shooting.

According to USA Today newspaper, shooting was heard near the working residence of the head of state and Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB).