'One Europe, One Market': EU eyes deeper single market by end of 2027

EU leaders endorsed plans to deepen the bloc's single market by the end of 2027 under the slogan "One Europe, One Market," with a detailed roadmap set to be unveiled in March, Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking after an informal retreat in Alden Biesen, Belgium, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she will present a "One Europe, One Market Roadmap and Action Plan" at the March EU Council, including clear timelines, targets and delivery deadlines.

"We want to be there at the end of 2027," she said, adding that the roadmap is expected to be agreed with both the European Council and the European Parliament.

European Council President Antonio Costa said leaders held a strategic discussion on competitiveness and would translate the outcome into concrete commitments at their March summit.

A central element of the plan is the creation of a voluntary "28th regime," also referred to as "EU Inc," allowing companies to operate across all 27 member states under a single set of corporate rules.

Von der Leyen said firms would be able to establish a company digitally within 48 hours and operate under one unified framework across the EU, with Costa stressed the regime should be based on a regulation rather than a directive to avoid divergent national implementation.

The leaders also backed accelerating the EU's simplification agenda. Von der Leyen said 10 omnibus packages aimed at reducing administrative burdens are underway, estimating that cutting red tape could save European companies €15 billion ($17 billion) annually.

The leaders agreed that boosting investment is essential to strengthen competitiveness, expressing strong support for accelerating the Savings and Investment Union to create deeper and more integrated capital markets.

Von der Leyen said the first phase should be completed by June, with enhanced cooperation among willing member states remaining an option if progress stalls.

They also discussed enabling the emergence of "European champions" in strategic sectors, including telecoms, through a revision of EU merger guidelines. A draft is expected in April.

Strategic industries such as defense, space, cleantech, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and payment systems were highlighted as priorities.

The EU Commission plans to present an Industrial Accelerator Act, including a targeted "European preference" mechanism in selected sectors.

On energy, leaders reaffirmed that the green transition remains the long-term solution to reduce prices and strengthen strategic autonomy, while calling for pragmatic short-term measures to address high electricity costs.

"And let me be clear: in 2026, Europe will deliver. We did on defence last year, we will on competitiveness this year," Costa said.