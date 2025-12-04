NY Post: Immigrant student arrested in US for planning mass shooting

A Pakistani immigrant and University of Delaware student was arrested with a cache of guns, ammunition and body armor, and a manifesto allegedly explaining plans to "kill all" and achieve "martyrdom" with a mass shooting on the school"s campus, Report informs referring to the New York Post.

Luqmaan Khan, 25, was arrested just before midnight on November 24 after cops found him in his pickup truck in a park after hours, and decided to search the car when he began acting suspiciously.

What they allegedly found inside was alarming - a .357 Glock pistol, numerous loaded 27-round ammunition magazines, and body armor plates. The pistol was even fitted into a kit which converted it into a semi-automatic rifle, according to prosecutors.

And they also found a notebook filled with handwritten notes detailing a plot to use those weapons to shoot up his former school's campus police department, with a map of its headquarters drawn out and marked with planned entrance and exit points.

It included phrases like "kill all – martyrdom" throughout, ABC 6 reported, detailed how to evade capture after the planned shooting, and explained how a number of other weapons would be used – which police said were all "premeditated assault plans" and obvious "warfare techniques."

The full motivation behind the alleged attack remains unclear, but Khan allegedly told police after his arrest that becoming a martyr was "one of the greatest things you can do."

One campus police officer was named in the plans, though it remains unclear why.

Khan was born in Pakistan, but has lived in the US since he was a "youth" and is an American citizen, New Castle County Police told The Post.

After the arrest, the FBI raided Khan's Wilmington home and found that the arsenal in his truck was just the beginning.

An AR-style rifle equipped with a red-dot scope was found in the home, along with a second Glock pistol – this one equipped with an illegal device that converted it to a fully automatic machine gun capable of shooting 1,200 rounds per minute.

Eleven other extended magazines were also found, as were deadly hollow-point bullets and a bulletproof vest.

None of the weapons found in Khan's possession were registered.

Neighbors told investigators that Khan was friendly in the past, but had become oddly "standoffish" in recent months. He had no criminal record prior to his arrest, Spotlight Delaware reported.

Khan remains behind bars and so far has only been charged with illegal possession of a machine gun as the FBI investigates.

Disaster was averted by little more than a stroke of extreme luck, police said.

"They just randomly drove up in the Canby Park West, and when they located the vehicle in the park, once they made contact with the individual, rather than just shooing the person out, saying, ‘Hey, the park is closed," they did police work," Newcastle Police Master Cpl. Richard Chambers said.