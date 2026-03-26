Number of injured in Kafr Qasim impact bumped up to 5

Five people are lightly wounded as a result of an Iranian cluster bomb impact in Kafr Qasim, medics say, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

Magen David Adom says the five were hit by the blast from the bomblet, and are being taken to a hospital.

Several submunitions from the Iranian ballistic missile struck the city, causing damage.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.