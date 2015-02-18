 Top
    Number of dead and injured civilians increased in Afghanistan

    This is the largest number of casualties since 2009

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of dead and injured civilians in Afghanistan increased by 22% in 2014, Report informs referring to BBC.

    Just last year 3699 people killed in the country, another 6849 - were wounded. Since 2009, when started observing, this is the largest number of victims, UN experts say.

    The report also says that for the first time Taliban fights and government forces have claimed more lives than road mines.

    Foreign troops officially completed the military mission at the end of last year.

