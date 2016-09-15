Death toll in Pakistan train crash up: 6 dead

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least six people were killed and more than 150 injured on Thursday when a Karachi-bound passenger train collided with a freight train near Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Report informs citing the RBC, the incident took place near Bucch railway station in Sher Shah area, when a man reportedly was overrun by a freight train and the driver stopped it to take out the body. In the meantime, Awam Express heading on the same line collided with the stationary goods train.

The collision wrecked the engine and power van, and overturned four bogies of Awam Express. At least six people were killed and over 150 wounded, of which 10 were said to be serious, Geo News reported.

Three people trapped inside damaged carriages were also saved, said rescue workers.

A delay was initially observed in response by rescue services due to Eid holidays, according to sources. Relief works were also affected as darkness prevailed in the vicinity.

The passenger train was en route to Karachi from Peshawar.